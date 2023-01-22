Muvevi In Six More Fresh Murder Cases Probe

By- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced that they are investigating leads linking ex-detective Jaison Muvevi (42) to six other murder cases in and around Harare and Chitungwiza over the past three years.

Muvevi was arrested on Monday, 16 January for allegedly killing three people in Hwedza on 13 January.

His alleged victims were Chrispen Kanerusine (48) of Hwedza, Hwedza officer-in-charge Inspector Maxwell Hove (43) and 27-year-old Munashe Majani, who was a bartender at Ruzema Bottle Store, Mukamba Business Centre, Hwedza.

He has also been charged with the murder of Nyarai Round (33) of Domboshava.

On Friday, prosecutors added another murder charge after detectives investigating the Hwedza shootings established that Muvevi could have killed another man in Harare last year.

Muvevi is presently before the courts facing four murder charges and two attempted murder charges.

Police suspect the same weapon used by Muvevi during the shooting spree in Hwedza was the one used to fatally shoot Nyarai Round in Eastlea on 19 November 2022.

The Sunday Mail reported sources close to the investigations as saying that the weapon in question is said to have been linked to six other murders dating back to 2020.

Bullet casings obtained from the respective crime scenes as evidence have been sent for forensic ballistic analysis to ascertain whether they were discharged from Muvevi’s firearm.

ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the new development but did not give more details. He said:

We are looking at the possibility that Muvevi could have committed other cases using his firearm.

Right now, we are in the process of verifying with the ballistic analysis.

Remember, through the ballistic analysis, we managed to link him to the murder which happened on November 19 last year. We are certainly looking at that possibility.

Last week, Muvevi appeared before Harare magistrate Evelyn Mashavirakure and was remanded in custody to 6 February.

He was advised to approach the High Court for bail application. | The Sunday Mail

