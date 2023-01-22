UK Nurse Arnold Nhema Dies

A UK nurse Arnold Nhema has died.

The 43 year old father of 3 fell ill on the 9th January, with mild respiratory symptoms. He deteriorated a few days later and then passed on in hospital without his family who live in Canada.

A reading states as follows:

It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Arnold Nhema, a man who was incredibly kind, compassionate, gentle, and loving. Arnold was taken from this world far too young at the age of 43 and leaves behind his loving wife Vee and his beautiful children Munashe, Ryan, Tadiwa and many, many friends, co-workers, and extended family members.

At the time of his passing, Arnold had been working as a Registered Nurse in the United Kingdom while his family remained in Canada. Originally from Zimbabwe, Arnold and his wife Vee lived in the United Kingdom for many years and were trained as Registered Nurses there prior to moving to Calgary, Canada with their three children in 2018. The past 5 years have been difficult for their family as they have worked tirelessly to become licensed as RNs in Canada. Arnold worked as a long-haul truck driver to make ends meet and travelled back and forth to the UK for weeks at a time to keep his nursing hours up. Meanwhile, Vee remained in Canada navigating a difficult and frustrating process to obtain her own nursing license, which required her to relocate to Kelowna, BC where she now lives with her 3 children. Arnold was expected to return home to Canada for good on Monday, January 23, 2023, as he and his wife would finally have finished their nursing licensure in Canada and begin the next chapter in their lives. Sadly, it was not meant to be.

Arnold began to feel unwell the week of January 9th, 2023, with mild respiratory symptoms. He last spoke with his family on Friday and the following morning he was admitted to the hospital through the Emergency Department. Within 24 hours he was transferred to the ICU. He rapidly became unstable and was deemed unsuitable for transfer to the Royal London Hospital. He passed away peacefully in the ICU a day later with his wife and children mourning his tragic loss half a world away.

Given that Arnold’s untimely death crosses international borders, this has become a very challenging process for Vee, her children, and Arnold’s extended family who are spread across the world in Australia, Canada, the UK, and Zimbabwe. In addition to the personal loss, there is a significant financial loss, and we want to help Vee and her children during this difficult time. Vee continues to work towards obtaining work as an RN; however, this process has now been interrupted by Arnold’s passing as Vee focuses on funeral arrangements and her children’s needs. Their support networks remain largely based out of Calgary since they had only just moved to Kelowna in July of 2022.

Please prayerfully consider donating to this precious family in memory of a man who was loved by many and missed by all. Above all, please keep this family in your prayers and reach out to them personally if you feel prompted to as they begin to pick up the pieces of their life and move forward.

