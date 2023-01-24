Foiled Toy Gun Robbery Backfires

By A Correspondent- A Harare man landed in the dock over the weekend for allegedly attempting to rob a family using a toy gun.

Clive Chamanga was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

Allegations are that on January 19 at around 7pm, Chamanga and three accomplices still at large went to the complainant’s house and tried to force open the front door.

The complainant and her son Francis Mavhunga unlocked the door and went outside to check who was at the door.

It was alleged that the gang charged towards them with Chamanga pointing the toy gun at them, but the two dashed into the house and locked the door, and alerted neighbours.

Chamanga and his accomplices fled, but one of the neighbours bust Chamanga hiding in a maize field and apprehended him.

He was taken to the police and found in possession of the toy gun.

Pardon Dziva appeared for the State.

— HMetro

