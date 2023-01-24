Removing Mnangagwa: CCC Takes Voter Registration Drive To Gwanda

Tinashe Sambiri|The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by President Nelson Chamisa is determined to remove Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa from office, albeit via the ballot box.

The party took the voter mobilization exercise to Gwanda at the weekend.

CCC youth taskforce spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma on Monday said in a brief statement:

“In Gwanda, our Youth Taskforce Committee leader, Champion Senzeni Maphosa is taking charge of voter registration and mobilization.

We are the change that we seek.

Let’s Register, Elect And Protect (REAP) our vote.

EDMustFall!

NgaapindeHakeMukomana.”

