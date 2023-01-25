Mnangagwa Parallel Structures Divide Zanu PF

Spread the love

By-Zanu PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s parallel structures have divided the ruling party.

In the run-up to the Zanu PF’s last year’s internal party elections, Mnangagwa created several 4ED structures.

The party now wants to use these to drum up support for Mnangagwa ahead of national elections scheduled for this year.

Zanu PF Political Commissar, Mike Bimha, said these 4ED groups were dividing the party.

The Herald quotes Bimha as saying:

Your task is to lure members who are not in the structures of the party. You should not come to us and claim members who are already in our structures. Whenever you have new members, they should be integrated in the party structures.

We don’t want affiliates who fish our members from our structures and claim them to be theirs.

The party is targeting to mobilise more than 5 million members for President Mnangagwa and the party to ensure a resounding victory in the coming elections.

Recently, Bimha criticised the affiliations for demanding funding from the ruling party.

Men believED, Miners for ED, Teachers for ED, Health workers for ED, Councillors for ED and Driving Schools for ED are among the structures aligning with the ruling party.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...