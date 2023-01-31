Man Waylays Minor, R_apes Her

By A Correspondent- A 21 year old man from Chidende Village in Hwedza has appeared before Marondera Magistrate Court Mr Ignatius Mhene facing allegations of rɑp!ng an 11-year-old girl who was on her way to school.

Prosecuting, Ms Sharmaine Mwangira told the court that on January 23, the minor was on her way to school and the accused, Moses Munyoro (21) who was dressed like woman while covering his face with a cloth, approached the complainant and dragged her into a bushy and hilly area.

The court also heard that the accused covered the juvenile’s mouth with a piece of cloth and drew a knife before he instructed her to removǝ her clothes.

He rɑpǝd her until he heard voices of the complainant’s mother and her neighbour calling out the complainant’s name.

Upon hearing voices, Munyoro relieved himself and exposed his face.

