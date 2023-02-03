Chamisa Masvingo Aide Survives Horror Crash

By- Former MDC-T Gutu central MP, and leader of the CCC in Masvingo, Oliver Chirume, has survived a fatal road accident.

The accident happened on Saturday and claimed his brother-in-law, who died on the spot.

It occurred some 25km from Masvingo near Mutimurefu just outside Mutimurefu Prison along Masvingo–Mutare Highway when the Toyota Grand Hiace burst its rear tyre and overturned three times, landing on its side off the road. The family was travelling from Masvingo to Chirume’s rural home in Gutu with the car packed with groceries for the former MP’s shop.

Five people were in the car, and Chirume’s brother-in-law, George Murombo (39), a truck driver in South Africa who was driving Chirume’s car is the one who died on the spot. Chirume’s wife Shylet Chirume nee Murombo is in a critical condition and was yesterday transferred from Makurira Clinic to St Anne’s Hospital in Harare.

Chirume’s condition is stable and he has since been released from hospital. He gave details of the accident in an interview with The Mirror

Two other passengers, Brandon, Chirume’s son and pupil at Hellen McGhie broke his right hand while Chantelle, the deceased’s daughter suffered injuries to the head and were both treated and discharged. Scarlett had just got a place at Hellen McGhie.

Chirume said all the passengers were thrown out of the car but however, in the case of Murombo, the vehicle landed on top of him thereby causing his death.

“After the accident I saw my wife lying face looking down in the middle of the road, my child was dangling from the window of the car while Scarlett was standing on the road but I could not see my brother-in-law. I attended to my wife, and then removed my son from the window and I fell down and passed out.

“I want to thank Roman Catholic priest Fr Willbrode Godzongi who passed by the accident from Mukaro Mission and took us to hospital,” said Chirume.

Murombo was buried yesterday at Murombo Village, Chief Makore in Ward 27, Gutu. He is survived by his wife and three children. Murombo worked as a truck driver for a milling company in Rustenburg, South Africa and was a devout Zion Christian Church (ZCC) Rustenburg member.

CCC national organizer, Amos Chibaya, Dzikamai Mavhaire, former Masvingo Central MP Jeffrey Chitando, Gutu CCC councillors and Masvingo CCC councillors attended the funeral.

