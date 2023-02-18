Former DeMbare Forward Joins Moroka Swallows FC
18 February 2023
South African top-flight side Moroka Swallows has officially unveiled Tawanda Macheke as their new player.
The 26-year-old has signed a two-year-contract with the Dube Birds.
Macheke first moved to South Africa in January last year, when he joined Maritzburg United from Black Rhinos.
He enjoyed a decent spell under Ernst Middendorp but dropped out of favour following the arrival of Fadlu Davids.
The former Dynamos striker has only played twelve games this season with no goals.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe