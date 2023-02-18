Mnangagwa Flies Out Again

The Zanu PF leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa has left the country for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, his second trip in 2023.

Mnangagwa is expected to join other African leaders for the 36th Ordinary Session of the African Union summit that will tackle political, economic and social issues affecting the continent.

According to state media, he is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with other leaders aimed at deepening cooperation.

Mnangagwa has been holding bi-lateral talks with other leaders but nothing has come out of it except him getting a safe house for himself and his family in Equatorial Guinea where his friend President Nguema has been in power for over 40 years.

