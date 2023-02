Holy Ten Loses 12,000 Followers To Winky D

By Showbiz Reporter| Harare rapper Holy Ten has lost 12000 Instagram followers to singer Winky D, since Ten’ “snake” comment against Winky. Pictures

Who tf is this? HOLY 10 DISS😭🙌 pic.twitter.com/lvG88JwcoM — controlla (@controlla__zw) February 17, 2023

Winky D’s new followerbase now towering at 290 (up from 287) as Holy Ten falls to 276 (from 288)

