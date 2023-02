Robert Junior Charged with Smashing £12,000 Worth Of Cars, Freed By State

Spread the love

Lawyers representing the late former President Robert Mugabe’s son, Robert Jnr says he has been let free after the state decided to give parties the opportunity to negotiate.

According to the police, Robert Junior destroyed property worthy US$12 000 belonging to his friend Nkatazo Sindiso.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...