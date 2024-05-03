New RBZ Governor Under Fire Over “Never Seen Before” Policy Inconsistency

By A Correspondent| The new Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Mushayavanhu could be cooking his sad story as the worst Central Bank chief as he keeps changing goal posts since his announcement that the country will use the ZiG currency.

Recently, he announced publicly that the bond notes will continue to work alongside the ZiG and this did not go down well with economic commentators who felt he is lacking consistency as a central bank boss.

Former Mt Pleasant legislator Fadzayi Mahere quizzed Mushayavanhu saying the law does not allow the continued use of Zim dollar with effect from 30 April.

“Does the Governor know that SI 60 of 2024 says the Zimbabwe Dollar expired on 30 April 2024? On what basis then does the Governor think he can change the law through a radio interview,” said Mahere.

Economist Professor Gift Mugano was even more brutal in his assessment of Mushayavanhu labelling him the worst central bank chief.

“In the history of the @ReserveBankZIM Governors, I have not seen/heard of confusion and policy inconsistency of this magnitude! Folks, when I say that ZiG will fail, you shout at me. So in all honesty, you really think that the ZiG will hold on and entrench itself as the currency of choice?,” said Mugano.

