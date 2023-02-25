Latest On Marshall Munetsi Injury

Marshall Munetsi is back in the team after recovering from a muscle issue.

The Warriors international missed the French Ligue 1 goalless draw against Nice last week due to a psoas injury (hip muscle).

The midfielder has now recovered and will be available for selection for Sunday’s game against Toulouse. Kick-off is at 4 pm CAT.

Reims coach Will Still confirmed the player’s in his update in a press conference ahead of the next game.

“Emmanuel Agbadou is injured for five weeks. He injured his hamstrings. Marshall Munetsi is back in the group,” Still said.

Meanwhile, Marvelous Nakamba will also be available for selection for Luton Town this weekend.

The Zimbabwean midfielder recovered from groin issue sustained in the 1-0 defeat to Burnley last Sunday. – Soccer24 Zimbabwe

