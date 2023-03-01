Morocco’s World Cup Star Under Police Probe

PSG defender Achraf Hakimi has been placed under police investigation for sexual assault.

The probe comes after a young girl came forward with allegations of rape against the 24-year-old right back.

According to French outlet Le Parisien, the report was made on Sunday but the accusser, a 23-year-old female from Paris, chose not to file a formal legal complaint.

However, the prosecutor’s office opened an investigation anyway due to what they consider to be grave nature of the circumstances and the evidence presented to them.

The publication adds that the Achraf began talking to the woman on January 16 on Instagram.

He allegedly then invited her to his home in Boulogne on Saturday when his wife, actress Hiba Abouk, was away on holiday with their young two sons.

Upon arrival, the Moroccan star forced himself on the woman, and after few moments later, she managed to free herself after kicking him with her foot, before texting a friend to pick her up.

No charges have been filed against Achraf Hakimi. PSG has not yet released an official statement on the matter.

The right-back, who missed PSG’s victory over Marseille on Sunday because of thigh problems, has also not yet responded to the allegations.

But Hakimi, a star of Morocco’s history-making team at the World Cup, appeared on stage at the FIFA Awards in Paris on Monday evening.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

