Chaos As Police Ban Winky D’s Gig Appearance

By Showbiz Reporter | There was chaos in Chitungwiza when police ordered the nation’# most popular musician Winky D to call off his show.

Wallace Chirumiko was due to perform in the country’s 3rd largest town by numbers, when the ZRP said the gig appearance will not continue. Footage of the moment is below

⁦@nickmangwana⁩ ⁦@edmnangagwa⁩ ⁦⁦@nelsonchamisa⁩ ⁦@CCCZimbabwe⁩ ⁦@ZimEye⁩ Zimbabwe is a circus⁦@PoliceZimbabwe⁩ why do you arrest an entertainer? instead of arresting the one who called dunderhead to your VPSmith was right you r dunderheads pic.twitter.com/YB0httFBo2 — mary mars (@Mariamars2013) March 4, 2023

#BREAKING: ZRP have ordered Winky D to stop his live performance in Chitungwiza. There is no doubt, @winkydonline is becoming too big for the #Dunderheads! pic.twitter.com/1p1tLMXj5V — Learnmore Munhangu🇿🇼 (@AdvMunhangu) March 4, 2023

