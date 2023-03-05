Gold Dealer Describes VP Chiwenga As A Dunderhead

Zimbabwean Gold dealer, Ewan Macmillan, has said one “comrade Chiwenga“, believed to be in reference to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, is a dunderhead.

He made the remarks while talking about how gold dealers smuggle Gold using private planes with the connivance of politicians, and how they have Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor, John Mangudya, on speed dial.

In snippets that have been shown to journalists and Anti-Corruption experts by Al-Jazeera, the gold dealer refers to one comrade Chiwenga as a “dunderhead“.

Al Jazeera plans to broadcast a four-part documentary titled Unveiling Zimbabwe’s Dark Secrets: Al Jazeera Exposes Looting, Plunder and Money Laundering, a two-year investigation into corruption and money laundering in Zimbabwe involving senior government officials and their cronies.

A trailer released by the news channel features President Mnangagwa’s appointed ambassador at large, Uebert Angel as one of the key figures in the scam.

In one part, Ewan Macmillan says they control 90% of the government.

Since the trailer was released, government information czars have been fretting about how to deal with the potentially damaging exposé.

An undercover Al Jazeera journalist asks in one of the excerpts what will happen if their deals with “prophet” Uebert Angel, leader of Spirit Embassy are exposed.

A person alleged to be Angel’s secretary responds that: “Anyone who exposes anything is thrown into prison.“

