Horror As Man Stabs Wife To Death

A 43-year-old Chinhoyi man who failed to cool down his tempers after suspecting his 51-year-old wife of cheating, was arrested yesterday evening after gruesomely killing her.

Kosamu Chitsiru of the Rujeko suburb in the town, was apprehended by police at Hoped Shopping Centre after vanishing from the crime scene where he had pierced his wife’s stomach twice with a kitchen knife following a misunderstanding.

Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove confirmed the incident.

“The two had a misunderstanding yesterday over a text message that was sent to the wife.

“He drew a kitchen knife and stabbed his wife twice in front of their 13-year-old son before fleeing the scene, leaving the woman’s intestines protruding outside,” she said.

The son called for help from neighbours who then rushed her to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

A report was made at Chemagamba Police Station before a manhunt was launched leading to the arrest of the accused

Inspector Chitove encouraged couples to resolve their challenges amicably and respect the sanctity of life.-state media

