Man Who Threatened Winky D Over Ibotso Drops Dead

By A Correspondent| The Economic Empowerment Group (EEG) Secretary General Clifford Hlupeko who gained prominence after threatening popular musician Winky D against what he termed singing politics, collapsed and died while attending a meeting in Harare yesterday.

The late Clifford Hlupeko

Hlupeko’s death was announced by former Zanu PF deputy secretary for youth affairs Tendai Chirau and other ruling party cadres.

“It’s with great sadness to inform you of the passing away of Cde CliffordHlupeko. He was the National Secretary General of Economic Empowerment Group (EEG$and District chairman in Chinhoyi. He had a heart attack at the EEG offices late this afternoon. MHSRIP,” said Chirau.

Tendai Zinyama also known as Mfecane also shared the news of Hlupeko’s death.

According to sources, Hlupeko collapsed and died during an EEG meeting in Harare yesterday.

Early this year, Hlupeko addressed a press conference accusing Winky D of leading youths down the garden path.

“He is leading the youth down the garden path. He should be clear if he has traded his musical jacket for politics. If he is now into politics we need to know,” said Hlupeko.

