President Chamisa Set To Trounce Mnangagwa In Coming Polls

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has revealed the Zimbabwe Agenda 2023.

The CCC leader is expected to romp to victory against Zanu PF’s Emmerson Mnangagwa in the coming polls.

On Friday Chamisa posted on his official Facebook page:

“THE ZIMBABWE AGENDA 2023 FIVE pillars;

A Citizens Campaign & volunteers program 1+5 voters campaign.

2.Citizens Representatives & Candidates

3.Securing the Citizens vote & Victory-The Win Big strategy

4.Alternative Policies-The New Great Zimbabwe blueprint

5.The Global advocacy for change

THE YEAR OF CITIZENS VICTORY !”

