Top Model Rots In Remand Over Cocaine

By- Model, Tumelo Nare, will spend the next month in custody following the dismissal of her bail application by a Harare court yesterday.

Magistrate Dennis Mangosi only read the operative part of his ruling when Nare and her co-accused, Precious Bango, appeared before him.

“The two are facing a serious offence. It is said they behaved in a strange manner after taking the said drug, renting their clothes, and walking in the corridors.

“Their defence counsel disputed this allegation saying she fell into a trance, but the defence given by the accused persons is not plausible at this stage.

“They must give a plausible defence that can stand during trial.

“They are not proper candidates for bail,” he said.

Allegations are that the two, together and one Jason Leeroy Pamhidzai, who is at large, checked into a local hotel last weekend.

At around 6.30pm last Sunday, the two girls allegedly started behaving weirdly roaming the hotel corridors naked.

Delegates attending a meeting at the hotel called the police, who arrested the two.

The police recovered cocaine in their hotel room and arrested the two women, while Pamhidzai fled with all his belongings.

In their bail application, the two told the court that Pamhidzai was the one sniffing the cocaine, and Nare who allegedly suffers from epilepsy, had a seizure.

This prompted Bango to run in the corridors seeking help as Nare was bleeding from the nose.

The two will return to court on March 23 for routine remand. H Metro

