Mnangagwa Refuses To Free Sikhala

By-CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has said that President Emmerson Mnangagwa rejected intervening in the persecution of the jailed Zengeza West Member of Parliament Job Sikhala.

Addressing a press briefing in Harare on Thursday, Chamisa claimed that he has written to President Emmerson Mnangagwa several times to facilitate Sikhala’s release.

Sikhala has been in pre-trial detention since his arrest on 14 June 2022 for allegedly inciting public violence and obstructing justice.

Chamisa said he told Mnangagwa that Sikhala’s continued incarceration has harmed the image of the country. Said Chamisa:

I have even made efforts to write severally to Mr. Mnangagwa to say deal with this Sikhala issue, it is embarrassing us internationally and nationally.

He has chosen not to respond. But I have written to him. I wrote to him in private conversations indicating to him what the issues are, but he did not respond.

I have heard people say that oh Mr. Chamisa is neglecting Sikhala, he is neglecting people. You don’t blame the

victim, the perpetrator is there.

My wallet has been stolen, instead of blaming me for being stupid, why don’t we together deal with this thief?

That’s where the problem is, do not blame the victim, don’t victimise the victim. I am equally as concerned and as worried.

Chamisa said he has been blocked from visiting Sikhala at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison, and last saw him at the courts.

He said CCC is missing Sikhala’s hands-on approach in advancing the cause of the opposition party. Said Chamisa:

He is a foot soldier and I would want him to be in the battalion for change. He is not there.

Why is he not there? Because he has been incarcerated. Why has he been incarcerated? Because of trumped-up charges.

