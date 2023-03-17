Magistrate Says Sikhala Has A Case To Answer

Spread the love

Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa has today ruled that CCC deputy national chairperson Job Sikhala has a case to answer on charges of obstructing or defeating the course of justice where he is accused of hindering police investigations in the murder of Moreblessing All and the violence that ensued in Nyatsime area thereafter.

Mrs Gofa said this while dismissing Sikhala’s application for discharge at the close of the State’s case.

The court ruled that there was evidence from State witnesses that required some explanation and answers from Sikhala.

Sikhala had applied for discharge at the close of the State case saying the State had failed to prove a prima facie against him from the testimonies of its witnesses. Three State witnesses had testified during the trial. The State had opposed the application saying witnesses’ testimonies corroborated proving that Sikhala had a case to answer.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...