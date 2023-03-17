ZimEye
ZANU PF PRIMARY ELECTIONS POSTPONED‼️ ZANU PF primary elections which were scheduled to happen on Saturday 18th March 2023 have been shelved pending finalization of administrative issues leading to the elections.1/2 pic.twitter.com/FjTg7AAWjY— 🇿🇼 ZANU PF PATRIOTS 🇿🇼 (@zanupf_patriots) March 17, 2023
