ED’s Carroting Chamisa for A Fake GNU – Wilbert Mukori

Spread the love

This (Chief Fortune Charumbira GNU call) is just a weather balloon that ZANU PF is dropping on CCC to check what the temperature is, says Wilbert Mukori

This (Chief Fortune Charumbira GNU call) is just a weather balloon that ZANU PF is dropping on CCC to check what the temperature is, says @WilbertMukori https://t.co/aQ8hRXv6iW — ZimEye (@ZimEye) March 20, 2023

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...