CCC Offers Emotional Support To Cyclone Freddy Victims

Fellow Africans we stand with the people of Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar as they fight to save lives from a devastating cyclone.

Your struggle is our struggle and we pray for safety and send our utmost Solidarity.

#CycloneFreddy- Gift Ostallos Siziba

