Convicted Shona-Fraudster Allowed To Contest for Bulawayo 2023 Election ZANU PF Ticket

By Dorrothy Moyo | A convicted fraudster, Tendai Charuka has been allowed to contest in ZANU PF Primaries for the 2023 elections.

Charuka was once jailed for defrauding NUST students more than 100 000 US dollars. PICTURES

