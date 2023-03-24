D-Mbare Under Fire Over Pitch Invasions

By-The Premier Soccer League (PSL) summoned Dynamos Football Club over pitch invasion and missile throwing at Barbourfields last Saturday when the Harare giants played Hwange FC.

PSL said the disciplinary proceedings should occur on 5 April in a statement.

Reads the statement issued on 24 March 2023:

PRESS RELEASE: DISCIPLINARY SUMMONS – DYNAMOS FC

The Premier Soccer League has summoned Dynamos FC to appear before the PSL Disciplinary Committee following incidents of pitch invasion and missile throwing that occurred during a Castle Lager PSL match played between Dynamos FC and Hwange FC at Barbourfields stadium on Saturday 18 March 2023.

Dynamos FC are being charged for breaching Order 31.1.13.1 and 31.1.13.3 of the PSL Rules and Regulations.

The disciplinary proceedings shall take place on Wednesday 5 April 2023 at the PSL offices.

Kudzai Bare

COMMUNICATIONS AND MEDIA LIAISON OFFICER

Incidents of pitch invasion and the throwing of missiles during football matches have occurred in Zimbabwe in the past.

One notable pitch invasion incident took place in 2019 during a match between Highlanders and Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium during a PSL match. The match was halted for 15 minutes after fans invaded the pitch and threw missiles, including bottles and stones, at the players. Several people were injured, and the match was later abandoned.

Another incident happened in 2018 during a match between Caps United and Dynamos at the National Sports Stadium. Fans threw missiles at the Caps United goalkeeper, who was hit by a bottle and had to be substituted due to injury.

These incidents are concerning and demonstrate the need for strong measures to prevent such behaviour and ensure the safety of players and spectators during football matches.

