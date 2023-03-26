Chiefs Pampered With Backdated Covid-19 Allowance

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Chiefs and village heads are set to receive lump sum payments of at least US$550 each as part of Covid-19 allowances backdated to May 2022.

There are about 26 000 village heads countrywide, who were expected to get US$50 per month from May last year as part of the perks.

Ministry of Local Government and Public Works’ communication and advocacy director Mr Gabriel Masvora said the payments have since been approved and will be distributed through the Salary Service Bureau.

“The ministry has now approved that the village heads receive US$50 per month as the Covid-19 allowance, and it will be backdated to May last year,” he said.

Government introduced a Covid-19 allowance for civil servants in May last year, as they were considered key in the fight against the pandemic.

“Village heads approached the ministry and argued that they have been playing a major role in the fight against the pandemic, hence they deserved to receive the allowances,” added Mr Masvora.

Government has also approved a medical aid facility with the Premier Service Medical Aid Society (PSMAS) for traditional leaders.

“Government will pay 80 percent of the cost. Chiefs will contribute US$3, sub-chiefs US$2 and village heads US$1 per month towards the medical aid facility,” he said.

The amount will cover a maximum of five family members.

Village heads are traditional leaders who perform a variety of legislative, administrative and ceremonial duties determined by tradition.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...