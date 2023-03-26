Zimbo Joins The Cast Of Disney’s The Lion King UK and Ireland Tour

By A Correspondent- Zimbabwean actor and film producer Shaun Mundawarara is part of Disney’s The Lion King tour of the United Kingdom and Ireland as an understudy for the role of Simba.

This comes after the multi-talented actor attended an open casting call held in Cape Town last year.

He was called back for a second round of auditions in February 2023 where he was signed on as a cast member for the tour.

In 2022, Mundawarara was the first Zimbabwean to win a best performance by male actor in a lead role award in Kenya.

He was also an outstanding theatre actor at the 2023 National Arts Merit Awards. “Dreams come true,” said Mundawarara.

I am so excited to share that I am joining the cast of Disney’s The Lion King UK and Ireland tour as part of the ensemble and understudying for the role of Simba

