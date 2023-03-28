ZimEye
Convicted gold smuggler Ewan Macmillan makes a stunning allegation about his past connection to Emmerson Mnangagwa“And you won’t believe this, my partner is the president. I did 60 days in prison and my partner is the new president." (4)#GoldMafia🔊Sound On🔊 pic.twitter.com/l0hBmcg9Dw— Al Jazeera Investigations (@AJIunit) March 28, 2023
Convicted gold smuggler Ewan Macmillan makes a stunning allegation about his past connection to Emmerson Mnangagwa“And you won’t believe this, my partner is the president. I did 60 days in prison and my partner is the new president." (4)#GoldMafia🔊Sound On🔊 pic.twitter.com/l0hBmcg9Dw