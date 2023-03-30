Kirsty Coventry: We Don’t Want FIFA To Lift Ban

Minister of Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry says that her ministry does not want to have the suspension of Zimbabwe by FIFA, lifted at this point.

FIFA suspended Zimbabwe from international football for ‘third party interference’, after the country’s sports regulatory body, the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), suspended the Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA administration for several violations, chief among them failure to account for public funds.

The world governing body has reiterated that the suspension can only be lifted upon the unconditional reinstatement of the Kamambo-led board, while the SRC insists having the embargo lifted is not a priority, as there are more “pressing issues ” to deal with in the administration of the game.- Soccer24 News

