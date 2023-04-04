4 Killed In Banket Accident

Four youths from Banket were killed last night in a tragic mishap that happened a short distance from Chinhoyi.

Three young people perished at the site of the accident, which happened close to the fields of Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT), and one more is thought to have passed away at the local hospital.

Inspector Margaret Chitove, the police spokeswoman for Mashonaland West, verified the incident before referring inquiries to Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the national spokesperson.

The four, who were all from Banket, were leaving a well-liked bar in Chinhoyi.

The cause of the mishap, which happened last night at around 10 p.m., is still unknown, but the car collided with a haulage truck before bursting into flames.

A Chinhoyi family was also engaged in an accident yesterday, in the meantime.

