A New Leader Emerges In Africa

Spread the love

Mandla Lamba’s childhood in South Africa was marked by poverty and the oppression of apartheid. But despite these challenges, he held onto a dream that would one day change the lives of millions across Africa. After years of hard work and determination, Mandla became the first black entrepreneur to pioneer a groundbreaking industry, defying the odds and paving the way for a brighter future. At the age of 37, Mandla has already achieved more than most people twice his age, leaving an inspiring legacy for generations to come.

Despite attending school without shoes and an empty stomach, he refused to let poverty define his future. With a determination to break the cycle of poverty for himself and his family, he made a vow to one day eradicate poverty across the entire African continent. Throughout his journey, his unwavering faith in God became his guiding light, providing him with the strength and resilience to overcome any obstacle.

In 2005, he founded Lamba Corporation, and that would in 2007 give birth to Verityhurst, which is a private equity firm that invests publicly traded companies on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange/ Nasdaq, Australian Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange. Verityhurst invests on balance sheet, which means the firm doesn’t invest on behalf of third-party investors but rather invests its own money. The company owns shares in many listed companies such MTN, South 32, and Shoprite, to name a few.

Over the past 16 years, Verityhurst has grown to be one of the most notable investors in Africa. During COVID-19, Verityhurst provided interest-free loans to a number of listed companies on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange with the purpose of helping them survive the impact of the pandemic. Which made Verityhurst the first equity investor to provide millions in interest-free loans on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Lamba knows the financial markets too well, and the love of the financial markets saw the SABC inviting him to provide market analysis at the SABC current affairs program called Market Sense. This is where Lamba predicted the 2020 market crash and recession. In 2022, he again predicted another coming market crash and double deep depression that is worse than the great depression in 1929. He also predicted the fall of the US Dollar and the rise of a new currency born out of Brics countries with a Chinese Yuan becoming a temporary currency used by Brics countries to avoid the US Dollar until the Brics countries have finished the development of their central digital currency that is backed by God from South Africa and Zimbabwe These are prediction he made in 2022, and we shall see if they will come true.

In 2018, Lamba founded Agilitee after three years of pruning the idea that made Agilitee Africa’s first full electric vehicle manufacturer. Agilitee has now grown into a global player and the main pioneer of the green revolution in Africa. The company has manufactured over 200 artificial intelligence, Green Energy, and Greentech products, including a solar powered full electric car.

Agilitee started the process of its IPO on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and became a public company on 1 September 2022. The company has a total issue share capital of one billion shares, which are founders shares and Lamba has donated one hundred million shares that represent ten percent of Agilitee. As a philanthropist, he is the first African billionaire to donate ten percent of his company to previously disadvantaged individuals in Africa. Agilitee is planning to raise $2 billion through the issuance of one hundred million new shares at $20 per share, and Agilitee is currently valued at $20 billion.

From Agilitee, Lamba has been able to spinoff an array of startups such as A7 Squared, which is a battery manufacturer; Greengr8 Car Rental, Africa’s first full electric car rental company; and Emergen8, which is a Africa’s first full electric courier and last mile company, the App is officially launching on 28 April 2023. He is also the youngest chairman of a listed company on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange through an education group where he chairs the board of directors, and this he achieved through Verityhurst’s investment in the company.

Lamba has demonstrated what it means to not to give up, he suffered blows from the unjust racist systems of South Africa and yet his drive and tenacity kept him in the game until his time to rise came. This is a story of grassroots to glory from a man who brags about the love He has for God and the passion he has for the people of Africa. Now Lamba, through Agililtee, is leading the charge to decarbonize Africa and build a carbon free and prosperous Africa where the last people become the first and the first become the last.

When asked for comment he said, “It is my time now, it is very important for me to maximize it by uplifting as many people as I can, at the same time ensure everything that I do brings all the glory to my God. I come from the Kingdom of God, and I only do as I am instructed by my father. God has moved the Kingdom headquarters on planet earth to Africa, the world will start coming to Africa by 2027 to pray to our God because if you are not in Africa you will feel like He can’t hear you.

Our movement is transforming Africa at a very fast pace, and by the end of this year, we’ll be in every region in Africa, and the world will know that God is faithful. It is time the world gets to know that you don’t have to sell your soul to the devil to make it in life. I am a living testimony that if you truly give your life to God for His use, you can achieve anything and be anything in life. This is the beginning of a New World Order since Africa is a backbone of it. The new groundbreaking inventions and innovations in industries that will survive the reset must come from African visionaries. The window is closing in 2025, and anyone who will start after 2025 it will be too late to catch the shift. I pray that African entrepreneurs and governments wake up and realize what time it is.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...