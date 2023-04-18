Chief Charumbira In Sexual Harassment Storm

By– The Zimbabwe Council of Chiefs president and Pan African Parliament chair, Chief Fortune Charumbira, faces indecent assault charges after he allegedly made some unwelcome sexual advances towards his 27-year-old niece.

A docket has been opened at Masvingo Central Police, with the initial report recorded under RRB 5457646 on Saturday.

In an internal memo by police in Masvingo, Charumbira allegedly committed the act on the Zimuto High School teacher, who cannot be named for ethical reasons.

According to police, on March 31 2023 at around 1 pm, the woman was on her way from Mutare to Harare en route to Amai Mugabe Secondary School in Mazowe for some Secondary School debate competitions.

Just before she got to Harare, she was allegedly phoned by the politician who indicated he wanted to meet her.

She was later picked up and driven to Harare’s Rainbow Towers Hotel by Charumbira, who treated her to some lunch in the dining hall.

When they were about to leave, it is further alleged, the Zanu PF politician started caressing his niece’s breasts.

He also put his hand on her dress and kissed her without her consent.

Charumbira is said to have started comforting the woman after she told him she disapproved of his sexual advances.

On April 2, 2023, at around 1 pm, while at Amai Grace Mugabe Secondary School in Mazowe, the complainant received a call from Charumbira, who requested to meet her at the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) building in Harare on the same day.

The woman then went to Harare to meet Charumbira using public transport.

She arrived around 2 pm and was picked up from NSSA Building in the Harare CBD and driven to Monomotapa Hotel, where Charumbira allegedly took her cell phone and gave her his car keys.

He then led her into a hotel lounge on the 18th floor, where they spoke over the Rainbow Towers Hotel incident. They spent about an hour in the lounge.

It is also alleged that when the woman stood up intending to leave, she was followed to the exit and dragged back by her hand into the lounge by Charumbira, who started caressing her breasts and kissing her without her consent.

After that, they left the hotel and got into Charumbira’s vehicle parked outside the hotel.

While in the car, it is alleged the lawmaker returned his niece’s cell phone, which she then used to record the two’s conversation secretly.

Charumbira allegedly drove the woman back to Amai Mugabe Secondary School in Mazowe.

During the journey, Charumbira complained to the woman why she kept ignoring his sexual advances.

As they drove past Mazowe Dam, Charumbira allegedly inserted his left hand inside his niece’s thighs and touched her private part. The woman pushed his hand away.

She was later dropped at the school by Charumbira, who then returned to Harare.

The woman later called her father on the same day and reported her experience.

On April 14, she also narrated the experience to her husband upon his return from South Africa.

She was accompanied by her husband on the next day to report the matter at ZRP Masvingo Central police.

In a recorded conversation, Charumbira could be heard soliciting for sexual favours from his niece.

“I see more value and benefit in you and I being linked somehow, being friends, being very close friends, private, very close friends,” he is heard saying.

“When the need arises, we just got that close, that even intimacy, when there is need and it is convenient for both of us, I see more benefits than anything which is not beneficial.

“I am saying, kiss me. I am not letting the world collapse. I am not letting the world collapse. I am saying that kiss is not a good thing.

“I am saying that kiss is not a good thing. You can kiss me, but you cannot have that intention of kissing me. I won’t kill you.”

According to the memo, Charumbira’s case will be transferred to Harare Central Police Station.

