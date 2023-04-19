Zanu PF Seke District Implodes

ZANU PF Seke District Ward 1 has imploded into several fragments with tens of renegade youths invading and parceling out residential stands belonging to Chinhanga residents and some regularised illegal settlers.

These stands were pegged by Manyame Rural District Council.

A well sophisticated cartel that involves very senior police officers at Chitungwiza Police station and some members of the President’s office at Dema Police station has been sucked in the process.

At the centre of this skirmish is one Courage Gondokondo, a rogue youth rumored to have sold vast tracks of state land in Chinhanga village.

Even his father has applied for a peace order against him.

Gondokondo allegedly gathered hordes of jobless youths intoxicated with Mutoriro and went on a rampage beating up Bona Fide stand owners and stopping any developments.

They claim to have the authority of the aspiring ZANU PF Councilor Tirivangani Chitsvatsva and Dema Presidents office officials as well as the Dispol and officer in-charge of Chitungwiza police station.

In a recent case after their arrest and detention, some party officials aligned to the Chitsvatsva faction allegedly threatened the dispol with unspecified action leading to the release of the culprits.

Even the investigations officers are afraid of going against a directive from their commanders.

In a rather bizarre twist of events Gondokondo teamed up with a number of well-known CCC activists like Martin and Nelson Bhobho, one known as Prosper and gathered for a meeting where they denounced the youth vice chair Neffery Mutizira who has been trying to stop them from degrading the party and stop the invasions.

The meeting was unsanctioned and in a rather show of disrespect of party protocol, Gandokondo is recorded in a video circulating on social media chanting “Pasi naMutizira and Tinashe Mahupeta, the District youth chair.

“They accuse the duo of masterminding their arrest yet it has been discovered that Sabhuku Chinhanga made the report to police.

Manyame Rural District council has tried and failed to control Gondokondo and his collegues.

The police Anti-Corruption Unit is also seized with the matter but no arrest has been made although tens of agreements of sale have been recovered from unsuspecting home-seekers duped by Gondokondo and company.

The ZANU PF Seke District and Provincial leadership is reportedly considering suspending Gondokondo over the matter.

