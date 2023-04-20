President Chamisa’s 4th Chimurenga Gathers Momentum

New Great Zimbabwe Loading…

A NEW GREAT ZIMBABWE:

A CCC govt will create a culture of governance whose tenets will include openness, freedom of the press, transparency and access to information to increase the responsiveness of government bodies, while simultaneously having a positive effect on the levels of public participation in our country.

The current regime has dismally failed to fulfill what Tongogara, Nkomo, Dabengwa, Chitepo, Jason Moyo and many others fought for during the liberation struggle.

We need new leaders who will fulfill the liberation struggle promises.

TransformationConsensus #4ThChimurenga

CCC

