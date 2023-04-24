Chiwenga Threatens To Eliminate Chamisa

By- President Constantino Chiwenga said Zanu PF would end opposition dominance in urban councils in the forthcoming elections.

Chiwenga said this at the weekend’s presidential Title Deeds and Settlement Regularisation Programme launch in Epworth.

“We are burying opposition-led councils here and building the Zimbabwe we want. You have seen it for yourselves. When you elect people without the brains to take the nation forward, we will be killing ourselves. We have learnt for 23 years, and nothing fruitful has come. Let’s come back home to Zanu PF,” Chiwenga said.

“For years local authorities have been grappling with illegal settlements as residents fell victim to land barons. They continued to face several challenges including inadequate access to clean water, sanitation and poor road infrastructure mainly due to maladministration by the opposition-led councils.”

Title deeds were issued to 265 families, and 11 200 houses were said to be ready to receive the document against a target of 38 000.

Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said there was no reason to reject Zanu PF since people were receiving title deeds for free, courtesy of the ruling party.

“What else would you like if you reject Mnangagwa?” Ziyambi asked rhetorically.

Zanu PF national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri added that the ruling party had people’s welfare at heart.

“You can now brag because Zanu PF has knocked on your doorsteps. Your President loves everyone irrespective of political party affiliation. Today he has challenged you. When you eat, be it mealie meal, meat or kapenta fish it’s because of the Zanu PF government’s policies. When you are boarding a Zupco bus or train, know that they are from Zanu (PF),” she said.

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) secretary for local government and Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume, however, hit back saying the Zanu PF government’s failure to manage the economy was the root cause of all councils’ problems.

“If the national economy is performing badly no one can succeed. Individuals, private businesses and councils can’t succeed,” Mafume said. “What should come first is a well-managed national economy so that you have currency, jobs, people can afford rates and you can distribute and administer cities properly.” Newsday

