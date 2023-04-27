G40 Minister With #GOLDMAFIA Database Killed In Car Accident Within 48Hrs Of Charamba’s Threat

By A Correspondent | The former Deputy Minister who became the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) general manager, Tongai Muzenda has died within 48 hours of presidential spokesman George Charamba issuing a threat over Al Jazeera’s documentary, #GOLDMAFIA.

Mr Muzenda who had in his possession the database of the operations of the #GOLDMAFIA group featured in the Al Jazeera Investigative Unit’s running documentary, was 57.

Muzenda, is also the son of late Vice President Simon Muzenda.

He died on the spot in a road accident around 10pm on Wednesday in Borrowdale when a car he was driving hit an electricity pole and lost control.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident to the state media saying:

“Yes, we can confirm an accident which happened in Borrowdale last night which killed the late Vice President Muzenda’s son,” he said.

“His car veered off the road and he crashed into a precast wall of a house in the suburb and died on the spot.”

Muzenda died within 2 days of presidential spokesman George Charamba threatening Al Jazeera’s researcher, Simba Chikanza, saying he must look for a submarine and hide.

