Persecution Of CCC Members Continues
28 April 2023
Breaking news
Highfield East nominated CCC ward 25 council candidate arrested for holding illegal meeting
27th April 2023
Wezhira Munya
CCC nominated candidate for ward 25 Nyasha Shandirwa was arrested.
He was at Machipisa police station.
Before transferred to Harare Central police station Law and Order section today.
CCC member Mr Tadie Mhembere who is at police station said, “l can confirm that our CCC member was arrested for illegally holding unsanctioned meeting.”
CCC candidates are being arrested across the country.