The Zimbabwe Republic Police has released the details of Winston Mhango’s arrest.

The ZPC Kariba midfielder was nabbed by the CID detectives at his home in Kariba on Tuesday in connection with unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs.

The police received a tipoff that led to the discovery of several illegal drugs in the possession of the 35-year-old.

According to the law enforcer, Mhango had 4.7kgs of marijuana stashed at his residence along with 11 x 100ml bottles of Benylin with Codeine cough syrup and a 100ml bottle of BronCleer with Codeine cough syrup.

Other stuff discovered include 30 boxes of 10 x 100’s Ziplock Bags [packaging plastics], an Electro Master Kitchen Scale, two MH Mini Digital scales, 19 packs of 50 Toast Leaf rolling papers and a cigarette lighter.

Mhango’s arrest comes just months after former Harare City player Jerry Chipangura (24) was jailed for 14 months for possessing 40g of methylenedioxymethamphetamine – commonly known as mutoriro he intended to sell in the city.

Chipangura was jailed by Harare regional magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka in December.- Soccer24 News

