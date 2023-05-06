New Zimbabwe Vision Unpacked

Spread the love

WE NEED NEW LEADERS:

Our Change Champion in Chief, Advocate @nelsonchamisa has a vision for a better Zimbabwe, a NEW GREAT Zimbabwe where every citizen’s contribution matters in the development of the country.

His leadership is premised on the principles of accountability, transparency, and respect for the rule of law.

As citizens, we stand with him and support his bid to become the next President of Zimbabwe.

Citizens, let’s rally behind our Change Champion in Chief and bring real change to our beloved country.

#WeNeedNewLeaders

CCC

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...