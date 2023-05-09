Chiwenga Speaks On Drug Abuse

CHECHECHE-Vice- President Constantino Chiwenga has said legislation to deal with drug peddlers is being crafted and warned those dealing with drugs that they will be given stiff penalties.

He was speaking at National Fitness and Wellness Festival at Checheche High School yesterday.

He said legislation to deal with peddlers is being crafted to cut the drugsupply chain.

“Drug peddling must cease. It has destroyed our youths, who are the future generation. Who will run the nation when we are gone?

“Our youths are taking drugs. Our young girls are getting married before their time. This will affect the development of our nation,” he said. He said heavy sentences are going to be given to those found selling drugs.

Chiwenga added that Government has zero tolerance for drugs and referenced Robert Nyemudzo’s case.

“We don’t want to kill our generation. Anyone found dealing in drugs must be arrested, and we are coming up with a law to that effect. Someone came in through the window. We said no you can’t stand for Chipinge people because of drugs. He was given two years and the case is still continuing. Whoever is doing that must be jailed. Those found drunk must be jailed,” he said.- Masvingo Mirror

