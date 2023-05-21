ZimEye
By- As inflation soars, the monthly salary for a soldier is now RTGS 72 300, which is US$25 when converted to foreign currency.
This is a Payslip for an Army Sergeant RTGS 72 300 (US$25). Our Army is suffering too. They too needs our support. It is the same Army that u all feel threatened with. What if the Army and the pple come together? pic.twitter.com/AGH3sg8t1W— COZWVA (@cozwva) May 20, 2023
