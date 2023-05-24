Man Fakes Own Robbery

A man who fraudulently reported to the police that he was robbed of $2,500 at gunpoint has been punished.

Martin Denga (29), who had purchased food for a friend, reported to the police that he had been robbed as he was travelling to Kuwadzana.

However, it was eventually discovered that Denga had wasted the cash.

He showed up in court, admitted to obstructing justice, and was given the option of paying a $100 fine or serving three months in jail.

On the morning of April 29, Denga reported being robbed at gunpoint to Constable Nyangani at Milton Park Police Station.

He claimed that on April 28, after receiving US dollars, he went to N Richards on Bulawayo Road to purchase goods for Solomon Mudoti using the Zimbabwean dollar.

At around 6.30 p.m., he was offered a ride by three persons in a silver Honda Fit, and at the point of guns, they robbed him of his cash and mobile.

CID Homicide was given the case by Cst. Nyangani for additional investigation.

When Mudoti was questioned by CID Homicide, he denied ever handing Denga any money.

After spending money that was handed to him by someone else for safekeeping, Denga later acknowledged that he had made a fraudulent report.

He entered a guilty plea to obstructing justice when he appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo.- state media

