Pfumbidzai Leaves Chippa United

Ronald Pfumbidzai played his final game for South African top-flight side Chippa United on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean defender capped his one-year stay at the club by featuring in the goalless draw against Golden Arrows.

He came on as a second half substitute in the 58th minute and played the remainder of the game.

Pfumbidzai will join SuperSport United ahead of the 2023/24 season where he will share the same dressing room with compatriots Onismor Bhasera and George Chigova.

Arrows’ Divine Lunga played the entire ninety minutes in the sam match, while teammate Knox Mutizwa came on as a second half substitute.

Also in the final round of the DStv Premiership, Khama Billiat picked up another injury on his return to action after six months on the sidelines nursing a groin problem.

The former Warriors international came on as a substitute in the 42nd minute, replacing injured Ashley du Preez.

Billiat didn’t return in the second half after limping during the few minutes he played in the first half.

In China, Nyasha Mushekwi netted a brace for his Zhejiang FC side in the 2-2 drew against Qingdao Hainiu.

The striker scored the goals inside three minutes in the second half.

He now has three goals in eight games in the 2023 Chinese Super League season.

France-based midfielder Marshall Munetsi played for eighty minutes as Stade de Reims drew 2-2 against Angers in the Ligue 1.

Tinotenda Kadewere came on as a second half substitute for Real Mallorca in their 3-0 loss at Almeria.

Knowledge Musona registered his 9th assist for Al Tai in the Saudi Pro League this season on Monday.

The Zimbabwean forward, who is the team’s captain, created the side’s only goal in the match as they lost 2-1 to Al Taawoun.

He received the ball before playing a cutback to Mohammed Mohsen, who netted it.- Soccer24 News

