ZEC Voters Roll Inspection Questionable

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission will this Saturday open the voters’ roll for inspection to the public.

The inspection window will last until the end of this month.

In a statement, ZEC says a national identity document or passport will be required for one to inspect the voter’s roll.

The development comes as the country gears for the 2023 general elections expected in August this year.

Registration of prospective voters is still continuing, with the voters’ roll for the 2023 general elections set to close two days after the proclamation of the election date. -ZBC News

