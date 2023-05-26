Armed Robbers Hit Delta, Snatch US$20 000

By-Police in Manicaland have launched a manhunt for six armed robbers who recently raided Delta Beverages depot in Chipinge before stealing more than US$20 900 and R18 700 cash after attacking security guards and a driver.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident saying the six were armed with pistols.

“The ZRP is investigating a case of robbery which occurred at Delta Beverage Depot, Chipinge on May 22, 2023,” he said. “Six unknown suspects armed with pistols attacked security guards, a truck driver and a cashier before stealing US$20 965 and R18 750 cash.”

Armed robbery cases have been on the increase countrywide with some of the suspects arrested while others are still at large.

Recently, 20 robbers armed with a pistol, machetes, okapi knives and iron bars attacked eight security guards at Wilmode Farm in Mvurwi before stealing 63 tobacco bales.

Criminals, some of them posing as policemen, have been robbing tobacco farmers at gunpoint as they move their bales at night.

Farmers have also been falling prey to thieves at the auction floors, especially in Harare.

The farmers have been urged to be wary of criminals who take advantage of the increased human and vehicular traffic at the auction floors during the selling season to commit offences.

There has also been a marginal increase in fraud cases involving card cloning, mobile cash transactions, forgery, theft from cars and pick-pocketing.

Farmers were also advised not to entertain strangers and to safeguard their produce, as well as proceeds from sales.

Over the past few years, farmers have lost tobacco worth thousands of dollars after being robbed of their crop while in transit to the auction floors.

Other farmers are waylaid by criminals who steal their hard-earned cash, goods and valuables while others are being targeted by bogus security agents.

Farmers have also been advised not to use unroadworthy vehicles as some were robbed when their vehicles developed mechanical faults. Last week, police in Harare arrested one of the criminals and recovered 15 tobacco bales.

