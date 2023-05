Mnangagwa Welcome To Join CCC

As the opposition party embraced the late ousted President Robert Mugabe, the country’s most notorious politician Emmerson Mnangagwa, will be welcomed or rejected by the CCC party upon his application to join?

This talk was initiated by Zimbabweans debating the acceptance of prominent ZANU PF names.

“CCC is for everyone, Mnangagwa we welcome him,” said Abel Chinawa. COMMENTS BELOW

Mnangagwa joining CCC, he will be welcomed? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) May 25, 2023

