Chihuri Wins Back All Seized Properties

By A Correspondent | Former Police Commissioner Augustine Chihuri’s appeal challenging the confiscation of properties he acquired while leading the police force was upheld by the Supreme Court.

In his chambers, Justice George Chiweshe denied the State’s request to change the appeal’s grounds, citing the State’s lack of chances of success.

The High Court ruling made by Justice Pisirayi Kwenda earlier in the year was maintained by a full bench last year, which included Justice Susan Mavangira sitting alongside Justice Lavender Makoni and Justice Joseph Musakwa.

This puts an end to the protracted conflict between the State and the former Police Commissioner General.

Attorney Addington Chinake represented Chihuri, and Chief Law Officer Chris Mutangadura, head of the assets forfeiture unit, represented the State.

