Zanu PF Installed Chief Targets CCC Members

According to The Southern Eye, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members in Binga South have accused Chief Sinamagonde of threatening them with unspecified action if they attend meetings convened by the opposition party’s parliamentary candidate Fanuel Cumanzala.

However, the traditional leader has denied the allegations.

It seems that tension between Zanu-PF and opposition CCC members in the province appears to be rising as the country heads for the polls.

Some villagers are facing challenges with Sinamagonde who was installed by Zanu-PF against the people’s will in early March 2023. People are being intimidated by this chief who collaborates with some village heads. He is currently targeting CCC supporters.

CCC member Enock Mugande Nakaluba of ward 4 said Chief Sinamagonde was organising Zanu-PF party meetings which are attended by village heads and their secretaries.

“He has told village heads to make sure that their subjects join party cells. The community has been told that there will be machines monitoring voters, and that anyone who will not vote for Zanu-PF will be detected by those machines,” Mugande said.

